Jordan Turpin, 'House of Horrors' Survivor, Attends “America's Got Talent” As Howie Mandel's Guest

Jordan Turpin/ Instagram Jordan Turpin went to "America's Got Talent" and met the judges

Jordan Turpin, one of the “House of Horrors” survivors, met Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum during the America’s Got Talent season 18 finale.

Turpin shared photos from the event on Instagram Thursday morning, including pictures with the two judges. She thanked Mandel, 67, for inviting her to see Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane crowned the new AGT winners.

"It was so nice meeting @howiemandel he was very kind to me and to all his fans at the show:) Heidi was beautiful and sweet," Turpin wrote. "The show was amazing! Everyone was so talented.”

“Thank you @howiemandel for having me as your guest. Thank you @asapashleeyy for doing my hair I loved it and everyone else did to," she continued.

Jordan Turpin/ Instagram Jordan Turpin meets Heidi Klum at "America's Got Talent"

Turpin's sister Jennifer Turpin commented on the post, writing, “OMG! This sooooooooo COOL!!!”

Turpin also shared additional photos leading up to her meeting the comedian and model. In the new Instagram photos, Turpin wore a distressed blue coat quilted in the shape of stars, with black jeans, a pair of black booties, and a baby pink quilted clutch.

At the time of their rescue in 2018, the Turpin siblings ranged in age from 2 to 29 years old. The 13 children endured extreme abuse at the hands of their parents, David and Louise Turpin in their Perris, California home until their rescue.

In 2019, Turpin's parents pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts of abuse, including cruelty to an adult dependent, child cruelty, torture, and false imprisonment, and were then sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

In 2018, Turpin, then 17, called 911 and told the dispatcher that she had run away from home due to her abusive parents. "They hit us. They like to throw us across the room. They pull out our hair. They yank out our hair. My two little sisters right now are chained up," Turpin was heard telling the 911 dispatcher. The emergency call then led to a police investigation into the Turpin family.

After David and Louise were sentenced, Turpin and five of her siblings, identified as Jane and John Does, were then placed in an abusive foster home. The Turpin siblings alleged that the foster family had a prior history of abusing children that the foster organizations were aware of, and failed to act even after the children asked for help.

The foster parents, Marcelino and Rosa Olguin, and their adult daughter Lennys Olguin, were then arrested and charged with multiple counts of child abuse, and all three have pleaded not guilty. Marcelino has also been charged with committing lewd acts on children.

Since Turpin has left both the “House of Horrors” and the Olguin home, she has graduated from high school after never stepping foot in a school during her childhood. Additionally, Turpin told Good Morning America in 2021 she hoped to become a motivational speaker and turn her hardships “into something positive.”

Nearly five years after her rescue, Turpin told PEOPLE she remained "very, very" close to her 12 siblings and "have inside jokes and have so much fun together."

"After everything that happened, and after escaping, I'm so protective over each one," Turpin, who also built an audience on TikTok and has over 1.3 million followers, said in July 2022. "They always know they have me."

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



