Jordan Stiemke scores 22 off bench to lead Loyola Maryland over Mount St. Mary's 77-69

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jordan Stiemke scored 22 off the bench to lead Loyola Maryland over Mount St. Mary's 77-69 on Saturday night.

Stiemke also had five rebounds for the Greyhounds (5-4). Jacob Theodosiou had 13 points and Braeden Speed scored 11.

The Mountaineers (6-4) were led by Dola Adebayo's 14 points. Terrell Ard Jr. added 13 points, six rebounds and four steals. Javon Ervin had 13 points and six rebounds.

Loyola Maryland took a 16-6 lead in the first half with an 11-0 run. Stiemke had 10 points to lead Loyola Maryland to a 35-24 lead at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press