Jordan Staal injury update: Hurricanes forward returns to lineup

Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Staal has been sidelined since being diagnosed with a concussion. He first returned to practice February 14.

"It's nice just to feel normal," Staal said after that first practice, per the Hurricanes' website. "Normal is nice.

"Stuff wasn't right. It's a weird injury. It's something that you wish on no one. You don't really understand it until you go through it, for the most part."

Staal, 30, has missed 32 of the team's past 34 games. The Hurricanes, fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, play Saturday at Dallas. Staal is expected to be in the lineup.

"It's unfortunate that I had to go through it," Staal said per carolinahurricanes.com, "but I learned a lot. I learned a lot about the injury and other things about my body."

Staal has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 29 games this season.

"I'm excited to get back out there," Staal said Friday, via the team's website. "I think I've gotten to the point where I've practiced hard enough where getting into game shape is getting into a game. I'm excited to get back and hopefully help the team get more W's."