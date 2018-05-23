Can Jordan Spieth get rolling again at Colonial? Our weekly fantasy golf picks

A week after combing through player Instagram accounts for any link to the virtually unknown Trinity Forest, the PGA Tour returns to one of its most tried-and-true tests. The annual stop at Colonial dates back to 1946 -- you may have heard of some guy named Ben Hogan who used to clean up here -- and while it's being called the Fort Worth Invitational for the first (and only) time, the historic track will be as familiar as ever to returning tour pros and fantasy golf participants. Anyway, here's our fab foursome for this week:

Jordan Spieth: Yes, he missed a 10-inch putt last week. Yes, he ranks 190th in strokes gained/putting. But even with all that, Spieth is second in strokes gained/tee-to-green. And on a course with small greens that rewards ball-striking, it's no wonder he hasn't finished out of the top two here in the past three years.

Adam Scott: After coming agonizingly close to getting back into the top 60 of the World Golf Ranking (less than one hundredth of a point behind Chesson Hadley) and keeping his majors streak alive by earning a U.S. Open spot, Scott still has three more weeks to move into that position and this looks like his most likely spot to do it, having won here in 2014 when he was World No. 1 and didn't need to worry about such things. More importantly, he -- and his long putter -- are trending in the right direction after a T-11 at the Players and a T-9 at Trinity Forest, which was his first top 10 in nearly a year.

Jimmy Walker: The 2016 PGA champ's struggles with Lyme Disease have been well documented, but after starting the season with three consecutive missed cuts, he is suddenly one of the PGA Tour's hottest players and an under-appreciated fantasy golf force. Excluding his team effort with Sean O'Hair at the Zurich Classic, Walker has finished fourth at Valero, T-2 at the Players and T-6 at the Byron Nelson in his past three starts.

Jason Dufner: The man with the Hogan waggle has felt pretty comfortable at Colonial during his career with two runner-ups and a T-6 more recently in 2016. He owes Spieth a thank-you for getting golf fans to talk about someone else's short putting woes other than his own following that rough finish at the Players that dropped him to T-5, but overall, Dufner sits at a very respectable 44th in strokes gained/putting. Yes, you are living in a world where currently Jason Dufner is a significantly better putter than Jordan Spieth. How 'bout them apples?

