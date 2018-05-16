Jordan Spieth leads our AT&T Byron Nelson picks (Obviously)

Rare is the scenario in which you can confidently say a golfer should win a certain PGA Tour event. The nature of the game is too unpredictable and fields are too deep to expect a victory these days. But if there was ever a week to do that, it's this one. Jordan Spieth is hands down the class of the field at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, which has drawn only five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. On top of that, Spieth is one of the few players familiar with the tournament's new venue, Trinity Forest, a Bill Coore/Ben Crenshaw design that's being hailed as a modern masterpiece.

While we look forward to seeing the a few of the top players take on this track, and we look forward to seeing Spieth finally win the tournament he contended at as a 16-year-old amateur. Kidding. Sort of. Anyway, here's our fab foursome for this week:

Jordan Spieth: Forget about that ugly quad on 18 at TPC Sawgrass (Although, boy, that was ugly), Spieth has third-place finishes in his two previous starts. Would I bet on him at 4.5-to-1 odds? No. But I'd have to be crazy not to plug him into the lineup this week. Speaking of betting, how about our Supreme Court coming through and opening the door for nationwide legalized gambling?!

Adam Scott: Amazingly, Scott is not one of the five top-50 golfers in the field (he's currently No. 65). But he finally may be back on track after switching back to the long putter at the Players and finishing T-11. Besides, at a venue where most players will be unfamiliar with the greens, Scott's putting disadvantage shouldn't be as pronounced.

Branden Grace: Photos I've seen of Trinity Forest remind me of Chambers Bay. And when I think of Chambers Bay, I think of Grace, who nearly won the U.S. Open there in 2015. Grace also shot 62 at last year's British Open, so the man knows his way around a links-style course.

Beau Hossler: Like Spieth, Hossler is another Trinity Forest member and he's got a great chance to pick up a first PGA Tour title after having his maiden victory snagged away by Ian Poulter in Houston last month. When I touted Beau on the Golf Digest Podcast, he was listed at 40-to-1 odds at Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, but now he's down to 30/1. Either a lot of people are listening to the podcast or Vegas wised up. I'm guessing it's the latter.

