Jordan Spieth disqualified from Genesis Invitational for signing wrong score

Jordan Spieth's disqualification was his first in 263 tournaments played on the PGA Tour - Harry How/Getty Images

Fellow professionals of Jordan Spieth have urged the sport’s governing bodies to amend an “antiquated rule” that saw the three-time major winner disqualified from the Genesis Invitational.

While Spieth graciously accepted the punishment for signing for a wrong score after the second round of the $20million event in Los Angeles, the ejection of the popular Texan caused anger in the locker room and beyond.

The 30-year-old was marked down for a par three on the fourth but had taken a four after missing the green. He did not notice the error in the recorders hut and as soon as he signed the scorecard and left the area, the first DQ of the former world No 1’s career was inevitable.

There was no suggestion that Spieth had cheated, but the rule is black and white.

However, that did not assuage Eddie Pepperell, the two-time winner on the DP World Tour. “Why are we still doing this guys? Nobody benefits in this,” Pepperell posted on social media before making his plea to the R&A and US Golf Association. “Can we please look at changing this rule to a softer penalty please?”

Pepperrell’s view was shared by PGA Tour pro Michael Kim. “There are many safeguards to this but this is a stupid rule,” he wrote. And Craig Connelly, the experience caddie who has worked for the likes of Paul Casey, Colin Montgomerie and, now Martin Kaymer, spoke for many with his complaint.

“With today’s technology and scoring system, this shouldn’t happen and shouldn’t be allowed to happen,” the Scot said on X. “Everyone knew, including Jordan what score he was on.”

American bagman Kip Henley went further calling it “the dumbest rule in sports”. “Seriously, why even have scorecards on the PGA Tour?: he asked. “Why don’t professional [10-pin] bowlers keep their own scores?”

But not everyone was as sympathetic to Spieth, who was in the top 20 on three-under when sent home. Another Tour pro in Dylan Wu explained the system in the recorder’s hut, where an official reads out the scores independently taken down by the marker - one of which accompanies every group - for the player to tick off.

Story continues

“Amazes me how often this happens in pro golf. Math is hard… I guess,” Wu said. “Takes five seconds for the Tour officials to read your scores back and for you to check them. Hot take - but this is equivalent to forgetting to write your name down on a test...lol”

In fairness, Spieth took the blow on the chin and owned the mistake. “Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct,” Spieth posted. “Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility. I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on the PGA Tour so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend.”

Rory McIlroy believes there is no need to overhaul the regulations. “It’s unfortunate for Jordan and unfortunate for the tournament that he’s not around,” he said. “I can see both sides of the argument. But I probably am more of a traditionalist than anything else so I fall into the camp of it’s worked for so long, I don’t think you really need to change it.”

Spieth’s downfall was the latest headline-grabbing incident at Riviera, the revered layout that also witnessed Tiger Woods, the tournament’s promoter, withdraw after six holes of his second round.

The 48-year-old was playing in his first official event in 10 months because of ongoing issues with the right leg he almost lost in a car crash three years ago, but suffered flu-like symptoms and dehydration and was put on a drip. He issued a statement on Saturday in which he revealed: “I am feeling better”. Woods is expected to tee it up next in The Players Championship at Sawgrass next month.

Going into the final round, Patrick Cantlay is on 14-under after a 70, two clear of countrymen Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris, who both shot 65. McIlroy is on four-under after a two-under 69.