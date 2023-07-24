Jordan should scrap 'draconian' cybercrimes bill -HRW

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan's parliament should withdraw a draft cybercrimes law that puts free speech in jeopardy and could pave the way for an increase in online censorship in a country where freedoms were already under attack, a coalition led by U.S. based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Monday.

The proposal before parliament would further undermine free speech online, threaten internet users’ right to anonymity and tighten government control over the internet, Human Rights Watch said in a joint statement with 13 other civic rights organisations.

The legislation coincides with a deterioration in freedom of expression over the past few years where Jordanian authorities have stepped up persecution and harassment of political opponents and ordinary citizens using a string of laws to silence critical voices, Human Rights Watch said.

Jordan said the draft law with its 41 articles was not meant to curb freedoms but tackle "disinformation," "hate speech," and "online defamation." The government denies seeking to stifle dissent but says the law is intended to protect people from blackmail on the internet.

Activists, journalists and independent politicians have criticized the draft law, which they said would erode public freedoms in a country where social media has become the main forum to voice criticism over perceptions of arbitrary government and corruption.

Human Rights Watch said the authorities would be able to force judges to convict citizens in most cases in Jordan, which it said has a long track record of using vague and overly broad criminal provisions to suppress free speech and assembly.

Scores of dissidents have been intimidated or harassed over vague charges of "provoking strife and undermining national unity or "contempt for religion," the international advocacy group said.Human Rights Watch cited article 24 of the draft law where anyone who publishes the names or pictures of law enforcement officials online, or any information or news about them that may offend or harm, without prior authorization, face a minimum prison sentence of three months and hefty fines."These provisions effectively criminalize any speech that may offend law enforcement officials," the statement said.

Courts would have sweeping powers to order any website, social media platform, or person responsible for a public account to remove or block content deemed to have violated the law, to temporarily ban the user or publisher, and to hand over relevant information, including users’ personal data.

Given Jordan’s judicial system lacks independence and is frequently used to prosecute human rights defenders, activists, journalists, and political opponents, the law offers a "dark prospect" of Jordan’s civic space, the signatories said.

Authorities would have sweeping powers to block the websites, social media platforms, or services from the national network, or block access to the violating content including hefty fines, HRW and its partners said.

