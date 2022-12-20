Jordan Brand Reveals Aviator-Inspired Inspired Air Jordan 1 Low "Concord"

Dipping back into its archives, Jordan Brand has given sneaker heads a glimpse at the Air Jordan 11 "Concord" inspired Air Jordan 1 low. Taking a cue from Tinker Hatfield's design, the sneaker pays homage to the first basketball shoe to use patent leather.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Concord" boasts crisp white leather upper bases and matching mesh tongues. The baby blue soles stand out against the otherwise neutral body as the white silhouette is spliced with rich black patent leather Swooshes and overlays. The "Concord" is not complete without bold Jumpman motifs, springing into action across the mesh tongues. Elsewhere, Air Jordan's aviation-inspired wings take flight on the sneaker's rear, as well as the printed insoles.

Available for $120 USD, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Concord" is scheduled to be released early 2023.