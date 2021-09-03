Jordan Pruitt Reveals She Has Suffered a Miscarriage After 'Very Anxious' Few Weeks: 'Torture'

Jordan Pruitt Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage: 'Absolute Torture for Any Woman'

Jordan Pruitt/Instagram

Jordan Pruitt has suffered a miscarriage.

The Voice alum, 30, opened up about the painful ordeal Friday on Instagram, posting a photo with husband Brian Fuente, 38, and their 11-month-old daughter Olivia West.

"I wasn't sure if I would share what's been happening in my life, but here we go," she started in the caption.

"I've spent the past few weeks VERY anxious, and unsure as to what was going on within my body," she writes. "But, I've spent this past week miscarrying. Absolute torture for any woman. I'm sad + heartbroken + still processing."

"I felt that I needed to share this in hopes that if you have ever gone through this or are currently experiencing this, that you know you're not alone," Pruitt adds. "It most definitely wasn't expected, but I have to trust that God has a plan,"

She concludes the caption with, "I wanted to post this picture of my sweet family from last night, because now more than ever, I'm holding them even tighter. Much Love, J."

RELATED: The Voice's Jordan Pruitt and Brian Fuente Welcome Daughter: 'We Are So in Love with You, Baby Girl'

She and Fuente, a fellow The Voice alum, tied the knot in May 2015 and announced in April 2020 that they were expecting their first child, calling the news "a light in all the darkness."

Jordan Pruitt and Brian Fuente

Brian Fuente/instagram Jordan Pruitt, Olivia West Fuente

The couple announced in September that they welcomed their daughter Olivia. "Olivia West Fuente. Welcome to the world. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude," Pruitt wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are SO in love with you, baby girl."

"My life is forever changed by you baby girl," Fuente wrote in his own announcement. "Welcome to the world Ms. Olivia West Fuente."

Pruitt has often used her platform to discuss motherhood and pregnancy, detailing her postpartum experience in March, six months after she gave birth to Olivia. "I spent, as other Moms know, almost a full year dedicating my body to another human being. And after giving birth, you just want to feel like yourself again," she wrote in part.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: The Voice's Jordan Pruitt Sues Disney and Her Former Manager Who She Says Abused Her as a Teen

"I still have sagging skin, that pregnancy line on my tummy that apparently might not go away, and around six pounds to lose, but I feel really good again," she added. "I had pretty bad PP anxiety and some mild bouts of depression. I've experienced a lot of PP Hair loss, like actual CLUMPS come out every time I brush it, and it makes me feel like something else is wrong. (It's not lol)."

Pruitt continued, "Obviously, this is all worth it when I look at my sweet baby, but wanted to be real about my PP journey and how crazy/stressful it gets sometimes!"