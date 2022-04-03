Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Gives Up Royal Title in Family Feud

Salah Malkawi/Getty

Prince Hamzah bin al-Hussein announced Sunday that he is relinquishing his royal title in protest—a stunning new twist in a family feud that has included allegations of corruption, a house arrest, and power struggles.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Hamzah wrote: “Following what I have witnessed in recent years, I have come to the conclusion that my personal convictions which my father instilled in me, and which I tried hard in my life to adhere to, are not in line with the approaches, trends and modern methods of our institutions.”

His protest of how the country is being run comes on the heels of a public apology to his brother, the king, which had been seen as a sign that the battle between the two was dying down.

Jordan’s Royal Court had no immediate comment, according to the Associated Press.

Hamzah, the son of the late King Hussein and his wife Queen Noor, was named crown prince and heir apparent in 1999—but it was Abdullah who succeeded his father and then stripped the title from his younger sibling.

Hamzah was placed under house arrest by the monarch last April after being accused of involvement in a “malicious” foreign-born plot to destabilize the country. He denied it and claimed he was being retaliated against for speaking out against incompetence and corruption by government elites.

From under house arrest, he vowed to defy the military’s order to be quiet, saying in a recording that he was “going to escalate” his dissent. In March, the Royal Court released a letter it said had been penned by Hamzah, admitting his mistakes to the king and begging forgiveness.

