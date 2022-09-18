Jordan Poole rookie extension deadline fast approaching

All three can hit free agency after this coming season; if there’s no extension, Wiggins would become an unrestricted free agent in July, Poole would be a restricted free agent and Draymond has a player option for 2023-24 that he could decline, which would allow him to hit unrestricted free agency himself next July. Poole is the only one with a pressing deadline; due to rookie-extension rules, if there’s no extension signed by Oct. 17, he will get to restricted free agency in July.

Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

https://twitter.com/DaltonJ_Johnson/status/1570542095747928067

https://twitter.com/DaltonJ_Johnson/status/1570445422208118785



Story originally appeared on HoopsHype