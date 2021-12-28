Jordan Poole clears COVID protocols

Shams Charania: Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole cleared health and safety protocols and returned to the Bay today, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole cleared health and safety protocols and returned to the Bay today, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. – 7:24 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Five Golden State Warriors are in health and safety protocols. Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee, Moses Moody, and Draymond Green. – 4:08 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

Interestingly enough, even with Wiggins, Poole, Lee, Moody, Wiseman, Klay all out, what separated the Warriors from the Suns tonight was… their depth. – 8:04 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Warriors were without Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Andre Iguodala (plus Klay Thompson obviously).

Steph shot 10-27.

They won in Phoenix shooting 49/38% as a team.

Scary. pic.twitter.com/2pugb0ytSD – 7:36 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Warriors win it 116-107. Steph finishes with a Christmas career high 33 points. Otto Porter finishes with 19 including some gigantic shots down the stretch.

And they did it without Iguodala, Poole, Wiggins, Lee, Klay and Wiseman.

Best win of the season for the Warriors. – 7:35 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

This is a richly entertaining and amazing NBA game. Imagine adding Wiggins, Poole, Klay T. And Wiseman to it. – 7:28 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Second straight game Gary Payton II is doing good work filling the void left by Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Damion Lee.

GPII’s game is an exquisite blend of lightning and grit – 6:50 PM

More on this storyline

Eric Walden: Quin Snyder, on the Utah jazz being the last team without any players in the H&S; protocols this season: “I don’t feel any particular pride, I feel fortunate. We’ve tried to do the right things, but so have a lot of teams. … We’re talking about an inevitability now.” -via Twitter @tribjazz / December 27, 2021

Jay Allen: Brooks says Coach Billups and the players who are in the Health & Safety Protocols are all doing well, with “very little symptoms.” -via Twitter @PDXjay / December 27, 2021

Damichael Cole: Taylor Jenkins said with everything going on with COVID & the Grizzlies being on the 2nd night of a back to back, the team prepared virtually today. The staff used zoom to go over their rapport and put film on each player’s iPad before they offered input on the gameplan. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / December 27, 2021