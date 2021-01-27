Jordan Pickford's error helps Leicester make their point at Everton

Photograph: Michael Regan/PA

It was not the most notable 1-1 draw Brendan Rodgers has ever had at Goodison Park but, given that he was sacked by Liverpool 90 minutes after a Merseyside derby, how could it be? Fewer definitive conclusions could be reached this time beyond that, on a night when Nick Pope was outstanding for Burnley, it was a bad time for Jordan Pickford to blunder in front of the watching Gareth Southgate, gifting Youri Tielemans an equaliser.

For Leicester, though, it was a missed opportunity to go level with Manchester City at the top of the table after drawing a game they dominated. For Everton, who led through James Rodríguez’s sumptuous strike, it was a day when they briefly went as high as fourth but ended up seventh.

It was the first time since each joined that neither Allan nor Abdoulaye Doucouré was available in midfield. Everton’s unbalanced squad has prompted Ancelotti to be inventive and Lucas Digne was deployed on the left wing, ahead of a defence populated by four centre-backs. The merits of using a fine crosser in a more advanced role were apparent when he centred for Richarlison to head over.

Yet Leicester were brighter initially. Rodgers had railed at the characterisation of them as being overly reliant on Jamie Vardy. He was deprived of his top scorer by a hernia problem but, while Vardy has been prolific from the penalty spot, Harvey Barnes actually has more goals in open play and the winger began in buoyant mood, nutmegging Mason Holgate on a solo run that had Kasper Schmeichel calling for him to shoot. A second solo run was ended illegally by Yerry Mina, only for James Maddison to drill the resulting free-kick into the wall.

But it was an indication that Leicester assumed the early initiative. Barnes and Maddison combined when the latter whipped a shot on to the roof of the Everton net; each England hopeful was prominent in front of the watching Gareth Southgate.

And yet an altogether more decorated flair player forged the breakthrough. It came against the run of play. Everton had a minority share of the possession and spent much of the first half camped in their own territory. When Rodríguez scuffed a low cross, one attack appeared ineffectual. Except that Wesley Fofana’s clearance was equally unconvincing, returning the ball to Rodríguez. He took a couple of touches before curling a shot in off the far post with his less favoured right foot. It was the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner’s first goal in almost four months, even if a brace of assists against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday were a sign he was returning to form.

It represented a rare hiccup in Fofana’s Leicester career. Fofana had been outstanding against Chelsea eight days earlier and was preferred to last season’s revelation Caglar Soyuncu but his mistake left Leicester playing catch-up. Their task was rendered tougher when Wilfred Ndidi limped off, to be replaced by Nampalys Mendy.

And yet, impressive as Leicester’s start had been, they did not register a shot on target until the stroke of half-time and even then Marc Albrighton’s effort was directed straight at Jordan Pickford. The goalkeeper was required to parry Barnes’ drive from an acute angle but the clearer opportunity came via the rebound. It fell to James Justin who was on the edge of the box, tried to pick out the bottom corner and placed his shot the wrong side of the post.

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin inadvertently posed a threat to his goalkeeper with a header that just cleared the bar; prolific this season, Calvert-Lewin nearly added an own goal to his collection of strikes at the right end. Otherwise, he was isolated from his teammates, Everton defending in two banks of four as Leicester applied more pressure.

It eventually told, but only because of a goalkeeping error. Barnes teed up Tielemans but while he drilled his shot through a crowd of players, Pickford should have held it. Instead, he pushed it on to the post and it trickled over the line. It maintained the Belgian’s record of only scoring away from home this season. Pickford subsequently made a couple of saves, denying Maddison a winner, but the initial damage was done. Everton had been so valiant in defending their lead but it is a moot point if the draw does either much good.