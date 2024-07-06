Jordan Pickford penalty homework revealed as England make perfect Manuel Akanji prediction in shootout win

Jordan Pickford’s homework paid off as England booked their place in the semi-finals at Euro 2024.

The Three Lions were taken the distance by Switzerland in Dusseldorf, after Bukayo Saka’s equaliser in the 80th minute cancelled out a close-range finish from Breel Embolo just five minutes earlier.

Pickford was given a major score in the closing stages of extra time, as Xherdan Shaqiri whipped a corner to the near post and it smacked back off the woodwork, England just about clearing the danger as the quarter-final went to a penalty shootout.

The Everton goalkeeper saved Switzerland’s first spot-kick, a weak effort from Manuel Akanji, and that proved enough, as all five of England’s takers held their nerve and found the back of the net.

Cole Palmer stepped up first and was typically cool, before Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Ivan Toney followed suit. That set the stage for Trent Alexander-Arnold to step up and send Yann Sommer the wrong way, keeping the Three Lions’ hopes of a first European Championship success alive.

Jordan Pickford's multipurpose water bottle 👀 pic.twitter.com/ocUwgpm0yg — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 6, 2024

That save from Pickford was not a lucky one, with a close-up of his water bottle revealing instructions on which way to dive for 18 different Swiss players.

“Dive left” was the prompt next to Akanji’s name, advice Pickford duly followed and it proved to be a perfect prediction as the goalkeeper went the right way to save.

England’s research was also correct for Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabian Schar, though Pickford could not keep either penalty out. The “dive left” instruction for Zeki Amdouni did not help as he rolled it down the middle.

That did not matter, though, with Pickford’s one save enough as England’s five penalties were all cooly dispatched.

"I do the practice like all the other lads and I have my process,” Bellingham said of his spot-kick.

“I rely on the practice I do. Sometimes you can step up and miss. I always think there's a comfort when you're following a process you've come to terms with."