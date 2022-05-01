Jordan Pickford keeps out Chelsea as Everton boost their hopes of staying up

Jordan Pickford celebrates Everton’s huge win over Chelsea (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Everton proved their heart for a relegation scrap with a rousing 1-0 victory over Chelsea at a jubilant Goodison Park, with goalscorer Richarlison and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford the heroes.

The Brazil international scored the 90th-minute equaliser against Leicester last time out but his 46th-minute strike was far more significant, because of the three points it secured in their bid for Premier League survival.

However, it would have meant little without a brilliant recovery save inches from the line from Cesar Azpilicueta’s shot by Pickford, who had been beaten by Mason Mount’s strike off both posts.

The Toffees began the match five points behind Leeds and Burnley in a fight for Premier League survival that could well go down to the wire.

Son Heung-min’s stunning goal helped Tottenham get their Champions League hopes back on track with a 3-1 win over Leicester.

The South Korean curled a 20-yard effort into the top corner to seal a brace that sees him register his highest tally in a Premier League season, moving to 19 goals – just three behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

Harry Kane got the ball rolling with his customary goal against the Foxes, heading in a first-half corner for his 19th goal in 18 games against his former loan club.

It was clear where Leicester’s attention lies as they made eight changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Roma in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, and they only had a stoppage-time goal from Kelechi Iheanacho to show for their efforts.