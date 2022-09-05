Jordan Pickford gets his redemption with derby day heroics against Liverpool

Stoppage time in two Merseyside derbies, separated by four years, a few hundred yards and, for Jordan Pickford, much, much else. In 2018, Virgil van Dijk’s hopeful punt seemed to be heading over the bar. It held up in the Anfield wind, was fumbled by Pickford and Divock Origi pounced for the winner. Fast forward to 2022 and Mohamed Salah eyed a similarly late decider. His shot was arrowing into the corner of the goal. Until Pickford got the finest of touches to push it on to the post. A point was preserved. Pickford had a form of redemption.

But it might not even have been his best save of Saturday’s stalemate; not when a more spectacular stop to turn Darwin Nunez’s half-volley on to the bar is factored in. “There were a few alright ones,” said Pickford with unnecessary modesty. But for a player whose experience of Merseyside derbies involved ignominy and infamy, given the wild tackle that put Van Dijk out of the game and the season in 2020-21, it was a triumphant affair.

The Liverpool fans who used to sing about his allegedly small arms could instead depart Goodison Park rueing his athleticism, reflexes and reliability. Jurgen Klopp often describes Alisson as the world’s best goalkeeper but the Brazilian congratulated Pickford in the centre circle after the final whistle and, a while later, in front of the microphones. “In my opinion, he was the man of the match,” Alisson said. “He did great saves.”

All of which feels unsurprising after a stellar 2022 but would have represented a greater shock at various points in the past. At times in his Everton career, Pickford has been a magnet for mockery. Fault has been found with him, sometimes deservedly. Carlo Ancelotti has worked with some outstanding goalkeepers and dropped him for Robin Olsen. Unlike, say, his manager Frank Lampard, he was a better player for country than club. Indeed, it should not be controversial to brand Pickford England’s best goalkeeper since David Seaman: he was excellent in the 2018 World Cup and outstanding in Euro 2020.

Perhaps the more pertinent part is that Pickford has transferred that form to his outings for his employers. Lampard branded him “world class” on Saturday; his own career equips him to understand who fits that description. It was not the first time he had used the phrase, either: he did in May after Pickford’s extraordinary block from Cesar Azpilicueta. It went on to win the division’s save of the season award. Yet if Pickford has long had a capacity for brilliance, he feels less erratic now. He has improved. “Whatever that is - whether that’s technically, tactically, mentally, physically, I’ll keep doing it to be the best Jordan Pickford I can be,” he said.

The worst Jordan Pickford may have stemmed from a temperament best suited to other positions. Many a quality goalkeeper is noted for his calmness, and Alisson appears preternaturally cool, but Pickford has been more emotional. It may have caused errors but he believes he is more mature now. “You learn, don’t you?” he asked rhetorically. “You get better. I’m getting older, I’m 28 now. I’ve done my paper round when I was younger.”

He has captained Everton in every game this season, and if he has not officially been confirmed as Seamus Coleman’s deputy, it is notable that Lampard has brought in twin leaders at the back, in James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, and still gives Pickford the armband. If it is a reward for longevity and loyalty, with Pickford content to remain at a club who diced with relegation last season and now likely to extend his contract, it is also a reflection that he has become an iconic figure for Evertonians.

Pickford was at fault for Origi’s stoppage time winner in 2018 - this time he earned Everton their point (Getty Images)

He won the supporters’ player of the campaign prize last year though the greater accolade came in May’s win over Chelsea when they unveiled a massive banner of him in the Gwladys Street End. He was a figure of defiance then, as he has been throughout 2022. Lampard was discussing Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s importance when he declared that the oft-injured striker gave him “one of the best days of my life” by scoring the winner against Crystal Palace to keep Everton up.

Yet but for a brilliant save from Pickford, Jean-Philippe Mateta would have put Patrick Vieira’s side 3-1 ahead. It might have been a blow too far for Everton; so, too, defeat to Chelsea in May when they kicked off five points from safety. No player made a bigger contribution to Everton’s rescue job than Pickford; if he decided the 241st Merseyside derby, it might not have been possible without him. With a lesser keeper, they may only have one or two points this season. And for a club in their 69th consecutive season in the top flight, one of their most criticised players has become among the most consequential.