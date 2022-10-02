Jordan Peterson Emotionally Reacts to Olivia Wilde Basing Don't Worry Darling Villain on the Author

Shafiq Najib
·3 min read

Jordan Peterson appeared to break down in tears after being confronted by comments made by Olivia Wilde during a dialogue with Interview magazine to promote her movie, Don't Worry Darling.

Wilde, 38, revealed during the interview that the movie's villain played by Chris Pine is based on the controversial conservative author, calling the 60-year-old "this insane man" who is a "pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community."

When asked if he was "the hero to these people" by the host during his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored this week, he responded, "Sure, why not."

RELATED: Don't Worry Darling Crew Disputes Claims of on-Set Drama Between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh

"People have been after me for a long time because I've been speaking to disaffected young men — what a terrible thing to do, that is," he said as he visibly teared up in a clip shared via YouTube.

The right-wing author continued, "I thought the marginalized were supposed to have a voice."

"It's very difficult to understand how demoralized people are, and certainly many young men are in that category," Peterson said. "And you get these casual insults: 'These incels.' What does that mean? Well, these men, they don't know how to make themselves attractive to women, who are very picky. And good for them — women, be picky. That's your gift, man. Demand high standards from your men. Fair enough. But all these men who are alienated, they're lonesome, and they don't want to do, and everyone piles abuse on them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In her chat with Interview earlier this month, Wilde described "incels" as "basically disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they are entitled to sex from women."

"And they believe that society has now robbed them — that the idea of feminism is working against nature, and that we must be put back into the correct place," she added at the time.

However, Peterson later told Morgan, 57, of Wilde's remarks, "as far as critiques go, that was kind of low-level."

"When Olivia made those comments, the first thing I did was go look at the preview for her movie, which I quite liked," he shared. "I thought I would go see that movie, probably, and perhaps I will. It didn't really bother me."

RELATED: 'Don't Worry Darling' Reviews: Florence Pugh Praised in First Reactions as Film Divides Critics

Peterson appeared to agree with the casting of the villain character, quipping that Pine is "a very good-looking man, so that seems all right."

He also explained why he was getting emotional in discussing the comments, "It's really something to see — constantly how many people are dying for lack of an encouraging word and how easy it is to provide that if you're careful."

Don't Worry Darling stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh as Jack and Alice, a young couple living in the seemingly perfect company town of Victory, Calif., in the 1950s. As cracks begin to surface in their idyllic community, Alice becomes obsessed with the nature of her husband's work.

The film is currently playing in theaters.

Latest Stories

  • Floridians escape Ian at casino on edge of Everglades. They found refuge – and slot machines.

    Amid Hurricane Ian, some Floridians took refuge at the Miccosukee Casino & Resort as they figured out what to do next.

  • Billy Ray Cyrus and Singer Firerose 'Have Been Dating for a While' — but Didn't Overlap with Ex Tish

    Billy Ray's wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce in April

  • Bella Hadid Has a Dress Painted Onto Her Body to Close Out Coperni Fashion Show (Video)

    The model walked on stage wearing nothing but underwear and heels

  • Is ‘SNL’ New Tonight?: What We Know About the Next Episode

    Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!

  • Man sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking of a minor

    A 42-year-old man indicted in an&nbsp;alleged sex trafficking operation was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

  • Lululemon's viral Scuba hoodie just got a cold-weather makeover

    Lululemon just gave one of their most popular hoodies a cozy upgrade.

  • Hernández, Jansen HR, Jays hold wild-card edge, rout Red Sox

    Teoscar Hernández homered, doubled twice and singled, Danny Jansen drove in five runs and the Toronto Blue Jays moved one step closer to wrapping up the top spot in the AL wild-card race, routing the Boston Red Sox 10-0 Saturday. The Blue Jays maintained a 1 1/2-game lead over Seattle atop the wild-card standings with four to play. The Mariners have five games remaining following their victory over Oakland.

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Chris Boucher tips Pascal Siakam for MVP

    Chris Boucher believes his Toronto Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam is ready to take another leap this season, enough to put him in the MVP conversation.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Kraken understand need to improve in second season

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken’s first season ended up looking like most other NHL expansion seasons. And still there was a significant feeling of underachievement after the team launched with the hope of contending for a playoff spot in Year 1. Seattle’s first year was one stumble after another. Bad luck. Bad performances. An uncanny ability to give away games late and an overall inability to capture its new market. Seattle was so bad so early it was difficult for the Kraken to make the hope