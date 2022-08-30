Jordan Peele teases more from Nope universe: 'We're not over telling all of these stories'

Is Jordan Peele saying "yep" to a Nope sequel?

In a new interview with The New York Times, the writer-director says, "We're not over telling all of these stories," referring to the world he created in his recent horror hit.

Peele's words were prompted by a question about a character billed as "Nobody" on IMDB and is portrayed by Michael Busch. The character can be seen in one of the trailers for Nope but does not appear in the finished film.

Daniel Kaluuya in Nope, written and directed by Jordan Peele.

When New York Times writer Mekado Murphy asked Peele about the character and the fan theories he has inspired, the director replied, "People are doing a lot of interesting detective work, is what's going on... The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying, I'm glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We're not over telling all of these stories."

Nope stars Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya as siblings dealing with, let us say without spoilers, a horrifying problem that arrives from above. The movie's cast also includes Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, and Brandon Perea.

"We went deep and we went hard," Peele told EW's Josh Rothkopf earlier this summer. "The word I said the most on set was spectacle. A lot of our analysis dealt with spectacle and this business of spectacle. There's a magic to it, something I've devoted my life to being a part of, and there's also something insidious about it. And when you have that duality, that's a perfect kind of thing for me to tackle because I love that. I love duality."

Watch that trailer with Busch below.

