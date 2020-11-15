Jordan North vomits and Shane Richie tumbles out of hammock in iconic I’m a Celebrity opener

The return of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! saw this year’s cohort of stars confront cockroaches, crickets, mealworms and maggots.

The first episode of the new series showed the bugs raining down on the celebrities while they completed a challenge to secure meals for the camp.

The famous faces taking part include Sir Mo Farah, Shane Richie, Vernon Kay, Beverley Callard and Victoria Derbyshire.

Shane Richie already has the gif of the series as he was hilariously ejected from a hammock as the stars explored Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales where the series will be held due to the pandemic.

The contestants were placed into separate cages as they had to transfer stars from one side of the group to the other while they were surrounded by the insects.

They were tasked with passing 10 stars from one side to the other and managed to succeed with seven of them.

After completing the first challenge, Derbyshire said: “First trial done. Feel ecstatic that we got so many stars and that it’s all over.”

However radio DJ Jordan North described the task as “absolutely horrific”.

The episode also saw the group completing an abseiling challenge in order to get rucksacks containing kit.

The stars were split into two groups as they were introduced to each other – with Kay, actress Jessica Plummer, North, podcast host Giovanna Fletcher and Derbyshire being taken to the top of a rockface.

Richie, actress Beverley Callard, dancer AJ Pritchard, Sir Mo and Paralympian Hollie Arnold were dropped off at the bottom.

Celebrities at the top of the cliff were then paired with a campmate at the bottom and they had to work together to abseil down the cliff, with the group having to retrieve 10 rucksacks in total.

The rucksacks were padlocked to the cliff, and in order to free the bags the celebrities had to answer numerical-based questions about their fellow campmates.

Questions included Sir Mo’s age when he received a knighthood and the peak album chart position for Richie’s country album.

North was sick before having to do the challenge.

