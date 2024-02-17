Jordan North speaks out after sudden Radio 1 exit

Jordan North in 2022

Jordan North has spoken out following his abrupt departure from BBC Radio 1's drivetime show, in a message thanking his listeners and his colleagues.

Writing on social media on Saturday, North also mentioned his "partner in crime" Vick Hope, adding: "I'll miss being on air with you every day."

On Friday, Radio 1 announced that Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing would replace North on the drivetime show.

North did not give the reasons for his departure or where he would be going.

Laing will host the Going Home show between 15:30-18:00 Monday to Thursdays alongside Hope.

He will take over from 4 March, having previously presented on the station during Mollie King's maternity leave, describing it as "an absolute dream".

North had worked at Radio 1 for 10 years and is a much-loved presenter.