Jordan North in I’m a Celebrity - who is he and what is he famous for?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returned on Sunday (15 November), with radio presenter Jordan North making quite the dramatic entrance.

With the show taking place in Wales rather than the Australian jungle for 2020, this year’s campmates may have thought they were in for an easier ride than previous series.

However, the cast were instead told that they would have to abseil off a cliff to reach camp, with North, who suffers from vertigo, vomiting in response.

“I’ve only been here five minutes and I’m puking up already,” he later said.

With I’m A Celebrity viewers loving nothing more than watching a campmate repeatedly suffer, North was then voted to take part in the first trial along with Shane Richie.

While the presenter may not be the most familiar face to viewers, you may well recognise North’s voice due to his successful career in radio.

The 30-year-old began presenting on community radio station Preston FM as a teenager, while also working part-time at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach station. While at university in 2011, his student radio show won him a national talent competition and a weekly spot on The Hits Radio.

He then went to work as a researcher and producer at BBC Radio 5 Live while presenting for Capital and later Rock FM.

In 2014, North first appeared on Radio 1 and has served as the station’s “supply teacher” since, covering for Scott Mills and Nick Grimshaw as well as regularly presenting during the weekend.

Alongside this, North co-presents award-nominated podcast Help I Sexted My Boss with etiquette expert William Hanson.

Speaking about going on I’m A Celebrity, the presenter admitted that he had “so many phobias and fears”, saying: “I am worried I will let people down but I also want to give the trials my best go.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs nightly at 9pm on ITV.