Jordan Newman trained very little wrestling for win at Bellator 288

CHICAGO – Jordan Newman is so comfortable with his wrestling ability that he put that skill on the backburner while prepping for his most recent fight.

This past Friday on the Bellator 288 preliminary card at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Newman (5-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) stayed perfect with a second-round rear-naked choke submission of Jayden Taulker (2-3 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) in their middleweight fight.

Newman, who wrestled collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, said he did very little wrestling in his training camp at Roufusport in Milwaukee – knowing if he needed that skill, it already was something he excels at.

