Jordan Morgan worked in law, politics. Colleagues ‘shocked and saddened’ by shooting.

Jordan Morgan, the daughter of former state Rep. C. Wesley Morgan of Richmond, recently started a new job in the Reminger law office in Lexington.

On Tuesday, attorneys in the firm were “shocked and saddened” to learn of her death in a shooting at her father’s house in Madison County, attorney Kenneth Finley said Tuesday.

“I only knew her a limited time. She had just started with us,” Finley said. “But she seemed to be a very bright, attentive person. She had her whole career ahead of her, obviously, which makes this very sad.”

C. Wesley Morgan on Tuesday told the Herald-Leader that his 32-year-old daughter had been killed in a shooting at his home on Willis Branch Road. He declined to give other details, though he said he and his wife were also “shot up.” Kentucky State Police were investigating the shooting.

Jordan Morgan worked on Republican Matt Bevin’s successful 2015 campaign for Kentucky governor and stayed with him for about 18 months as a member of his communications team at the state Capitol in Frankfort.

In 2017, she left politics to prosecute felonies as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Boone County. She joined the Reminger law office only about a week ago, Finley said.

In late 2017, Jordan Morgan made headlines when she publicly disclosed “highly inappropriate” electronic messages she said state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, sent her about her physical attractiveness while she worked at the Capitol.

She shared copies of the messages with the Herald-Leader, which published them. Meredith was one of four GOP lawmakers around that time who secretly settled allegations of sexual harassment made by a legislative employee, a woman other than Morgan.

Jordan Morgan also wrote a couple of opinion pieces for the Herald-Leader in 2017 from her perspective as a politically conservative woman in the legal field, sometimes ideologically outnumbered by her liberal friends and colleagues. She urged like-minded women to speak their minds.

“Their voices matter,” she wrote. “Do not be silenced for fear of criticism. Embrace it. Let that be what empowers you.”