Jordan McNair's family files for right to sue Maryland over his death

Jordan McNair's parents have filed "notice of claim forms," according to ESPN, and a lawsuit remains likely in the wake of their son's death after he collapsed at a Maryland football workout May 29.

While this does not necessarily mean the family will sue, the forms are necessary to enable the family to file a lawsuit within a year. A managing partner with the law firm representing the family told ESPN they're waiting for the results of two investigations into McNair's death, but "(t)he chances of us not filing a case at this point given what we know are slim."

McNair, 19, a redshirt offensive lineman, died June 13, two weeks after collapsing at the offseason workout. When he was taken to the hospital after that incident, his temperature was 106.

According to the notice, "University of Maryland officials and employees caused Jordan McNair's heatstroke, failed to recognize Jordan McNair's symptoms of heatstroke, and failed to provide Jordan McNair with medical treatment, further exacerbating the severity of his heatstroke."

The notice claims an amount of damages with a total liability of more than $30 million.

Maryland coach D.J. Durkin and three other Maryland football staff members were suspended in the wake of the incident. A later ESPN report alleged that the football program had a "toxic coaching culture" under Durkin that included "fear and intimidation."

The notice filed by the McNair family's law firm specificially mentions Durkin, suspended head athletic trainer Wes Robinson and former strength and conditioning coach Rick Court, who left his position.

MORE: Texas lineman out of ICU after suffering heat-related illness

In August, Maryland president Wallace D. Loh said the school "accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes" made by its athletic staff at that workout and after McNair's collapse.

Story Continues



