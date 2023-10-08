Who Is Jordan Love's Girlfriend? All About Ronika Stone

Jordan Love and Ronika Stone went public with their relationship in 2020

Ronika Stone Instagram Jordan Love and Ronika Stone in 2022.

Jordan Love is in love.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who took over following Aaron Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets in early 2023, has been dating Ronika Stone for several years. The couple became Instagram official in September 2020, when Stone posted a selfie of them together, cheekily captioned, "Have you cleaned your mirror yet?"

Stone and Love are more lowkey than a lot of other young NFL couple, but they frequently show PDA and silly moments on her TikTok account, which boasts more than 120,000 followers as of October 2023.

In a video posted for Love's 24th birthday in November 2022, Stone referred to Love as her "best friend," and she called him her "soulmate" in a birthday tribute a year earlier. In another, she joked about posting responses from a burner account to anyone who criticized him, and she credited herself in a recent clip for Love's newfound love for Crocs.

There's much more to Stone than just her longtime love. Get to know Jordan Love's girlfriend Ronika Stone.

She has her own connection to the NFL

Mitchell Layton/Getty Ron Stone #65 of the Dallas Cowboys in 1995.

Stone was born on June 7, 1998, and was raised in the San Jose, California, region, graduating from Valley Christian High School.

Stone is the daughter of former NFL star Ron Stone, who played offensive and right guard for several professional teams, including the Dallas Cowboys (with whom he went to the Super Bowl twice), New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders. He retired from the NFL in 2006.

Stone's sister, Ronna, competed in track, and her brother, RJ, followed in their dad's footsteps and is a linebacker for the Washington State Cougars football team.

"It's really cool because we're all super competitive," Stone told The Mercury News in 2015. "Even since we were little, we had competitive drills that my dad would put us through, like who could do the most jump ropes in the house, who could do the most sit-ups, who could do the most push-ups. Growing up, we were always super competitive with each other and now that we’re older, it's even worse. Me and RJ will compete over the dumbest things."

She's an athlete

Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire/Getty Ronika Stone delivering a serve during the regular season game between the Oregon Ducks verses the Stanford Cardinals in 2017.

Stone is a professional volleyball player.

In college, where she majored in journalism, she played middle block for the University of Oregon Ducks, setting several records: She has their all-time highest career hitting percentage (.336) and the most all-time block assists (429). Stone is also the only player in the team's history to break 400 career block assists. She ranks third in University of Oregon history in total blocks (485) and fifth in points (1,605.5).

After graduating, she played for Volero Le Cannet in France and Puerto Rico's Las Pinkin De Corozal (rocking a No. 10 jersey like Love), as well as for the Athletes Unlimited league. On Oct. 3, 2023, it was announced that Stone signed with San Diego Pro Volleyball.

She went viral in 2021

Quinn Harris/Getty Jordan Love with his mother Anna Love and girlfriend Ronika Stone prior to a game against the Chicago Bears in 2023.

In November 2021, Stone went viral when she and Love's mother, Anna, were photographed sitting together in the very last row at a Green Bay Packers game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans shared pictures of the moment, which became an almost instant meme.

Stone had a sense of humor about it all, posting a photo from her nosebleed seats on her Instagram Story and writing (via Sports Illustrated), "The view was better than it seemed I swear!"

In another Instagram Story, she shared a screenshot of a photo of her with Anna from ESPN's SportsCenter and wrote alongside a laughing emoji, "I always wanted to be on SportsCenter…thought it'd be for volleyball tho."

"You guys don't know how many times people have asked me about this or joked with me about this," she said in a TikTok video, explaining that the Chiefs gave her and Anna the tickets in the family and friends section, and that there were some other family and friends of players in rows in front of them as well.

"We did not care about where our tickets were," she said, adding that she and Anna found out just three days earlier that Love would be starting at the game. "We could have been anywhere, we could have been in the parking lot just listening to the game and we would have been happy."

"It wasn't as bad as it looked. Amazing view, I saw sideline to sideline," she continued, noting that she has "great vision" and that because she's tall, she didn't have to worry about anyone behind her not being able to see if she stood up. "The walk was far, though. I turned my Apple Watch on to outdoor walk because anytime you had to get water or get some drinks, it was a push," she said. "That was my only complaint."

She spoke out in support of Black Lives Matter

Ronika Stone Instagram Jordan Love and Ronika Stone in 2020.

In June 2020, Stone spoke at a Black Lives Matter march, taking place weeks after the killing of George Floyd.

"This is not a trend, it is not an aesthetic," she told the crowd, adding that their commitment to ending police brutality shouldn't end when a march or rally was over. "Carry it out in your everyday lives, at the dinner table with your friends and family. This does not stop here, this continues every single day."

She captioned the video, "It's more than a trend. It doesn't end on social media, it starts in your everyday lives bc BLACK LIVES MATTER. Don't just say it, mean it."

They had a long-distance relationship during a large part of the pandemic

Jordan Love Instagram Jordan Love and Ronika Stone in Puerto Rico in 2022.

In a TikTok video posted in April 2021, Stone revealed that she hadn't seen Love in eight months up to that point, and that their relationship was a long-distance one at the time.

She posted a montage of herself lip-syncing to different lyrics over the course of eight months, counting down to when she'd see Love again. The video ended with her and Love reuniting and hugging in a car.

She's tall

Jordan Love Instagram Jordan Love and Ronika Stone.

At 6'2", Stone is proud of her height, though it sometimes makes it tough to find clothes that fit her frame.

She frequently posts "Tall Haul" videos on TikTok, where she tries on jeans to show how they fit for "tall queens."

In a hilarious TikTok with Love, Stone pokes fun at being the same height as him, calling herself a "big b—--."

Read the original article on People.