Jordan Klepper Uses Trump's Own Words Against Him In Blistering Jan. 6 Takedown

Jordan Klepper of “The Daily Show” torched Donald Trump on Wednesday for celebrating the Jan. 6 rioters by putting them front and center at his latest rallies.

The former president has vowed to issue pardons for those who committed acts of violence in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and has saluted the rioters while playing a version of the national anthem sung by incarcerated Jan. 6 defendants:

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump salutes at a campaign rally March 16 in Vandalia, Ohio. Trump is making the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol a cornerstone of his bid to return to the White House. Jeff Dean/Associated Press

“We can’t normalize this,” Klepper declared. “Do you remember when he wasted three months of our lives being mad at Colin Kaepernick for kneeling for the national anthem? Now he’s saluting rioters, insurrectionists and ― even worse ― a cappella singers. And the fucker didn’t even take off his hat!”

But there is one key person in the Republican Party who demanded that the rioters be held accountable... and that was Trump himself.

Klepper breaks out the receipts during Wednesday night’s “Daily Show” monologue: