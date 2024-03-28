Jordan Klepper Uses Trump's Own Words Against Him In Blistering Jan. 6 Takedown
Jordan Klepper of “The Daily Show” torched Donald Trump on Wednesday for celebrating the Jan. 6 rioters by putting them front and center at his latest rallies.
The former president has vowed to issue pardons for those who committed acts of violence in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and has saluted the rioters while playing a version of the national anthem sung by incarcerated Jan. 6 defendants:
“We can’t normalize this,” Klepper declared. “Do you remember when he wasted three months of our lives being mad at Colin Kaepernick for kneeling for the national anthem? Now he’s saluting rioters, insurrectionists and ― even worse ― a cappella singers. And the fucker didn’t even take off his hat!”
But there is one key person in the Republican Party who demanded that the rioters be held accountable... and that was Trump himself.
Klepper breaks out the receipts during Wednesday night’s “Daily Show” monologue: