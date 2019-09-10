Jordan Henderson: Winning with England won't beat winning the Champions League - The Five Pointer

Yahoo Sport presents The Five Pointer, the daily video round-up of today’s big stories.

We start with football and last night’s Euro 2020 qualifiers. Both Scotland and Northern Ireland were beaten in their respective matches.

Scotland were thrashed 4-0 by Belgium and have now lost four of their opening six games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Northern Ireland were beaten 2-0 by Germany, but still sit second in Group C.

Wales also played, but in a friendly. They beat Belarus 1-0.

England are in action tonight against Kosovo, but ahead of the match Jordan Henderson has said that winning a trophy with England wouldn’t be beat winning one with Liverpool.

READ MORE: Giggs praises Manchester United winger James after Wales winner

READ MORE: Attempted suicide and why football needs to change - ex Premier League player Marvin Sordell

READ MORE: Geoffrey Boycott 'doesn't give a toss' about knighthood criticism

Geoffrey Boycott has said he ‘doesn’t give a toss’ after criticism over the former England Cricket captain’s inclusion in Theresa May’s resignation honours for his service to sport.

Boycott has been overlooked for a knighthood since a domestic violence conviction in 1998.

He was found guilty of beating his then girlfriend Margaret Moore, although he has always proclaimed his innocence.

Andrew Strauss has also been included on the list for a knighthood.

Seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is being treated in hospital with cutting-edge stem-cell therapy, according to reports.

The Paris hospital that Schumacher is supposedly staying in has refused to comment on reports that the German was admitted under tight guard.

Schumacher suffered a brain injury after a skiing accident in the French alps in 2013.

And finally, today marks World Suicide Prevention Day.

Story continues

We’ve spoken to former Premier League footballer Marvin Sordell on his own battle with depression and why football needs to change.





Featured from our writers