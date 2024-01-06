Jordan Henderson wants out of Saudi Arabia – but returning home could cost £7m in tax

Jordan Henderson left Liverpool to move to the Saudi Pro League at the end of last season - Getty Images/Francois Nel

Jordan Henderson wants to quit Saudi Arabia after less than six months and return to the Premier League in a move that could cost him millions.

Telegraph Sport has been told England’s vice-captain, who controversially left Liverpool for Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in the summer, is struggling to settle in the Middle East and is looking for an escape route back to England – or elsewhere in Europe.

Henderson is hoping to leave in the January transfer window, potentially on loan initially, which could involve taking an enormous pay cut from the £700,000-a-week tax-free he earns as part of a three-year contract he signed in July.

That included a clause that voided the tax-free element of the deal if he failed to stay for at least two years, something that could cost him £7 million were he to leave this month.

News of Henderson’s desire to leave comes amid mounting pressure on Gerrard, whose side have failed to win in eight Pro League matches stretching back to November.

They currently lie eighth in the league, 28 points behind leaders, Al-Hilal.

Gerrard’s assistant, Ian Foster, has already quit the club to take over as manager at Plymouth Argyle, having been instrumental in persuading Henderson to join Al-Ettifaq.

The 33-year-old’s move to a country where homosexuality is criminalised sparked a huge backlash against a player who had previously been a champion of the LGBTQ+ community.

His attempts to explain his reasons for the switch, including denials that he had put money before morals, merely provoked fresh fury.

He has been booed more than once while on England duty as Gareth Southgate has continued to select him despite him playing in a lower-standard league than many in Europe.

The Saudi Pro League is also dogged by low crowds for many matches, compounding doubts over whether it would provide sufficient preparation for this summer’s European Championship in Germany.

Al-Ettifaq are unlikely to let Henderson go easily, however. He was their statement signing in the summer and one of a number of big-name players to move to Saudi Arabia as part of the country’s multi-billion-pound investment in sport.

