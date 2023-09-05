Jordan Henderson: I will not wear Rainbow Laces in Saudi Arabia if it disrespects their beliefs

Jordan Henderson responded to critics of his move to Saudi Arabia among the LGBTQ+ community by saying “I’m sorry that they feel like that” - Getty Images/Francois Nel

Jordan Henderson has admitted he would not “disrespect” a country that criminalises homosexuality by wearing a rainbow armband there.

Henderson broke his silence over arguably the summer’s most controversial transfer, which saw him quit Liverpool for Saudi Arabian Pro League side Al Ettifaq despite having been a long-standing advocate for gay rights.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Athletic, Henderson denied putting money before morals by moving to Saudi Arabia and confronted the outrage his decision had sparked among the LGBTQ+ community, proclaiming: “I’m sorry that they feel like that.”

The 33-year-old also said he would not have left Liverpool and would have stayed to fight for his place if Jurgen Klopp or owners Fenway Sports Group had urged him to do so, adding: “At no point did I feel wanted by the club.”

The man who captained the Anfield side to their first Premier League title – and first English championship for 30 years – as well as their sixth European Cup triumph, said: “People will see this club come with loads of money and he’s just gone, ‘Yeah, I’m going’. When in reality that just wasn’t the case at all. People can believe me or not, but in my life and my career, money has never been a motivation. Ever. Don’t get me wrong, when you move, the business deal has to be tight. You have to have financials, you have to feel wanted, you have to feel valued. And money is a part of that. But that wasn’t the sole reason. And these possibilities came up before money was even mentioned.”

Stating one of his objectives was to help grow the Pro League “into one of the best in the world”, he said of the backlash from the LGBTQ+ community: “I can understand the anger. I get it. All I can say around that is that I’m sorry that they feel like that. My intention was never, ever to hurt anyone. My intention has always been to help causes and communities where I felt like they have asked for my help. Now, when I was making the decision, the way that I tried to look at it was I felt as though, by myself not going, we can all bury our heads in the sand and criticise different cultures and different countries from afar. But then nothing’s going to happen. Nothing’s going to change.”

But pressed on whether he would continue to show public support for the LGBTQ+ community by donning rainbow armbands or laces, he said: “I wouldn’t rule that out. But at the same time, what I wouldn’t do is disrespect the religion and culture in Saudi Arabia. If we’re all saying everybody can be who they want to be and everybody is inclusive, then we’ll have to respect that. We’ll have to respect everyone. And by doing something like that, if that did disrespect the religion, then no, I’m not going to do that. But if the opportunity comes where I can do it and it doesn’t, then yeah, because that’s my values.”

He also refused to condemn a video posted to social media by his new club announcing his arrival, in which images of him wearing a rainbow armband was greyed out.

Jordan Henderson frequently wore a rainbow captain's armband while at Liverpool n support of the Stonewall Rainbow Laces campaign - Getty Images/Peter Powell

He said: “I didn’t know anything about it until it was out. And it’s hard for me to know and understand everything because it is part of the religion. So if I wear the rainbow armband, if that disrespects their religion, then that’s not right either. Everybody should be respectful of religion and culture. That’s what I think we’re all trying to fight for here in terms of inclusion and everything. You know, years ago, for instance, women or kids probably couldn’t play football, but now I’m over there and there’s loads of women and girls playing football, so slowly things can change. I can’t promise anything, but what I can do is sit here and say I have my values and beliefs. And I strongly believe that me playing in Saudi Arabia is a positive thing.”

Chronicling the events that led to the end of his 12 years at Anfield, Henderson said: “There were a few things that sent alarm bells ringing. I’ve got a very good relationship with Jurgen. He was very honest with me. I won’t go into detail about the conversation because it’s private, but it put me in a position where I knew that I wasn’t going to be playing as much. I knew there were going to be new players coming in my position. And if I’m not playing, as anybody will know, especially the manager, that can be quite difficult for me and especially when I’ve been at a club for so long, I’ve captained the team for so long. Especially when England’s a big thing for me. You’ve got the Euros coming up. And then there was an approach from Al-Ettifaq to the club to see if it would be possible for me to go there. The reaction from the club again wasn’t to say no. At that moment I felt as though my value or the want for me to stay, with the manager and within the club, maybe it had shifted. I knew that time would come at some point. I didn’t think it would be now. And I had to accept that.

“I’ve got very good relationships with Jurgen, with the owners of the club. That’ll be forever. What we’ve achieved together in the past 12 years has been incredible. But at the same time, it was hard for me to take that.”

He added: “If one of those people said to me, ‘Now we want you to stay’, then we wouldn’t be having this conversation. And I have to then think about what’s next for me in my career. Now, that’s not to say that they forced me out of the club or they were saying they wanted me to leave but at no point did I feel wanted by the club or anyone to stay.”

