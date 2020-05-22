Jordan Henderson: no footballer should feel forced to play

Jordan Henderson tackling N'Golo Kante - REX

Jordan Henderson, the Liverpool captain, has voiced his support for the players who have chosen not to return to training as he said no footballers should feel “forced or pressured” to play.

Watford captain Troy Deeney and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante have stayed away from training this week due to their concerns over the safety of the Premier League’s Project Restart.

Henderson, who has emerged as one of the leading player voices during the coronavirus crisis, told Sky Sports that he would support any of his Liverpool team-mates who did not want to return to action.

“I fully respect their opinion and their decision to do that,” Henderson said of the players who have expressed their concerns. “I think everybody is in a different situation with their family and at home.

“Ultimately, if you don’t feel comfortable or safe, you should not feel forced or pressured to come into work.

“I fully respect the lads that don’t feel comfortable as of yet, and I hope that they respect my opinion and that of the other players who have come back.

“Everybody’s situation is different but ultimately, for me, I feel very safe here at the training ground, otherwise I would not be here.

“I can only really speak for us, but I fully respect people in different situations who don’t feel comfortable. If any of my team-mates felt like that, I would fully support them and back them until they felt it was right to come back.”

Telegraph Sport revealed this week that Kante was granted compassionate leave to miss training because of his concerns over the safety of returning to football.

Kante suffered a health scare in 2018 when he passed out in front of his team-mates, while his older brother Niama died of a heart attack shortly before the 2018 World Cup. Kante also lost his father when he was 11 years old.

Deeney, meanwhile, has not returned to training because of fears over the safety of his five-month-old son, who has experienced breathing difficulties.