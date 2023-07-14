Jordan Henderson: Liverpool LGBT+ fan group condemn proposed Saudi Arabia transfer

Henderson has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community in football (Getty Images)

A Liverpool LGBT fan group say they are “appalled” by reports linking Jordan Henderson with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Reds captain is reportedly a target for former teammate and Anfield icon Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq as clubs in the Saudi Pro League continue to spend big.

Henderson has previously been praised for his vocal support of the LGBTQ+ community in football.

In 2021, the midfielder was nominated for ‘Football Ally’ at the LGBT+ Awards in 2021, after he sent a supportive tweet sent to Liverpool fan Keith Spooner during the Rainbow Laces campaign.

The 33-year-old also expressed his support to an LGBTQ+ England fan in 2021 during the delayed Euro 2020 tournament and spoke out on the human rights issues in Qatar ahead of the World Cup.

Same-sex relationships are illegal in Saudi Arabia and women’s rights are also subject to heavy restrictions.

Fan group Kop Outs have also criticised Gerrard for his “participation in sportswashing” after moving to Saudi.

“Kop Outs have valued the allyship shown by Jordan Henderson,” the group wrote.

“We are appalled and concerned that anyone might consider working for a #sportswashing operation for a regime where women & LGBT+ people are oppressed & that regularly tops the world death sentence table?

“Gerrard’s participation in this sportswashing is particularly galling given his previous support for LA Galaxy teammate Robbie Rogers.

“When someone’s made a fortune, should money tempt them to go to work? Maybe they should be asking themselves those questions.”