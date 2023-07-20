Jordan Henderson faces fresh LGBT+ criticism as Liverpool captain nears Al-Ettifaq move

LGBT+ groups have criticised Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson after he agreed a deal to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

Liverpool are said to have agreed a £12million deal to sell Henderson, who will reportedly earn £700,000-a-week at the Saudi Pro League side managed by Steven Gerrard.

Henderson's move to Saudi Arabia is controversial because he has been a vocal ally of the LGBT+ community in football. He wore rainbow laces at Euro 2020 and has repeatedly voiced his support for greater inclusivity in the game.

Homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death in Saudi Arabia and LGBT+ group 3LionsPride, a fan group for LGBT England supporters, said on Twitter that they were “beyond disappointed” with his proposed deal.

The group said in a statement: “Our joy for Mr Henderson when he scored against Ukraine in the Euros was, in part, due to his kindness and his 'lucky' rainbow laces.

“A banner was created to commemorate the low bar he had achieved in being outspoken on our right to support England and show visibility on the pitch.

“If the rumours are true, then that banner will be consigned to the depths of history.”