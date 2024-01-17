Jordan Henderson agrees to terminate Al Ettifaq contract as Ajax escape nears

Jordan Henderson is closing in on a permanent move to Ajax after reaching an agreement to leave Al Ettifaq after just six months in Saudi Arabia.

Henderson and Al-Ettifaq have been in talks to terminate the three-year contract he signed last summer and the 33-year-old was today flying back to the UK, having entered talks with Ajax over a one-and-a-half year deal.

A move to the Dutch giants will end an unhappy spell for Henderson in the Saudi Pro League.

The midfielder struggled to settle in the Middle East and has been concerned about losing his place in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Al Ettifaq have struggled badly in the Pro League under Steven Gerrard and Henderson hopes the move will boost his chances of retaining his England place for March games against Brazil and Belgium.

Henderson is said to have been on £350,000-a-week in Saudi Arabia and he will take a significant pay cut at Ajax, who have climbed to fifth in the Dutch Eredivisie having recovered from a dreadful start to the season.

Al-Ettifaq did not want to let Henderson leave but have agreed to his departure and no transfer fee will be involved in his exit.