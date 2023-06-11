Jordan, Graham defend Trump over classified documents indictment: 'As political as it gets'

Two Republican lawmakers supported former President Donald Trump following an indictment over his handling of classified documents, alleging that the charges against Trump have been politicized.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that “this is the most political thing I have ever seen.” Jordan, who serves as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, noted that Trump said he declassified the materials and “I go on the president’s word, and he said he did.”

“And the people who are doing it is, the administration, the Justice Department from his opponent in the upcoming presidential election. This is as political as it gets,” he said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Presidents are considered to be responsible for classifying and declassifying material, though there is a process.

Trump and one of his staffers at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, were charged with dozens of counts of allegedly violating statues related to the handling of classified documents after Trump left the White House. The former president is accused of directing his personal valet Walt Nauta to move boxes of documents to hide them, showing documents to guests at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and more. Nauta was also charged by officials.

Trump also allegedly acknowledged knowing that some of the documents were classified, saying “this is still a secret,” according to the indictment.

But Jordan wasn’t the only Republican backing the former president on Sunday. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on ABC’s “This Week” criticized Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence both having classified documents among their belongings, and other officials and public figures.

Washington: Barr slams Trump over classified documents indictment

Trump faces 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information under the Espionage Act. He is also facing charges related to obstructing justice, among other allegations.

“President Trump will have his day in court, but espionage charges are absolutely ridiculous," Graham said on Sunday. "Whether you like Trump or not, he did not commit espionage.”

“Donald Trump, you may hate his guts, but he is not a spy,” Graham said.

Later in the interview, Graham added, “I think Donald Trump is stronger today politically than he was before.”

According to the indictment against Trump, one document described a “plan of attack” and another contained a map of a military instillation.

Trump has maintained his innocence following the indictment. His first federal court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Miami.

Contributing: Bart Jansen and Josh Meyer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jim Jordan, Lindsey Graham back Donald Trump over classified documents