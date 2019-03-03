Jordan Gill completely outclasses Emmanuel Dominguez to claim WBA international featherweight title

Jordan Gill wanted to quickly let Emmanuel Dominguez know that he was going to be a step ahead of him and just flat out better Saturday night.

A few rounds later, Gill had proved his point, dropping Dominguez twice before recording a third-round TKO to claim the vacant WBA international featherweight title at the East of England Arena in Peterborough, live on DAZN.

Gill (23-0, seven KOs) landed the jab at will during the opening round, brushing Dominguez back with a left uppercut in the second and wobbling him moments later with an overhand right. Dominguez's legs were never the same after that, and Gill landed another strong right to buckle the Mexican boxer's legs at the second-round bell. That was essentially a precursor for the stoppage.

Dominguez walked into a right-left-right combination in the third round and got crumpled to the canvas for the miscue. Just a few seconds later, Gill ripped into him some more, landing a right uppercut followed by a straight right hand that dropped Dominguez for the second time in the round. The referee could have stopped it right there, but he allowed Dominguez to continue. Once a left hook knocked Dominguez back against the ropes, the ref had seen enough, stepping in to award Gill the TKO.

"I'm ready for bigger and better things," Gill said during his postfight interview.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn wants to make sure Gill moves on to just that.

"I would love to see him fight for the European title," Hearn said.

After getting his breakout win over Ryan Doyle in October to capture the commonwealth (British Empire) featherweight strap, this thoroughly dominant showing against Dominguez has boosted Gill's confidence tenfold.

"I'm 24 now," Gill said. "I'm coming into my prime."