Jordan E. Cooper, Helen Park, Benj Pasek & Ty Defoe Among Tony Award Nominating Committee Newcomers

Ain’t No Mo star and playwright Jordan E. Cooper, KPOP composer Helen Park, and Ojibwe and Oneida performance artist Ty Defoe are among the new members of the Tony Award nominating committee.

The trio are among 25 new members of the 2023-2024 committee announced today by the Tony Awards Administration Committee. Other newcomers include Dear Evan Hansen composer Benj Pasek, writer-director Miranda Haymon, actors Jason Tam, Bob Balaban and Adam Chanler-Berat, and Flying Over Sunset lyricist Michael Korie.

The 2023-2024 committee of the Tony nominators will include 60 members, each of whom serve a three-year term. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The 2023-2024 Nominating Committee includes:

Warren Adams – Director/Choreographer/Producer

Becky Ann Baker – Actor

Bob Balaban** – Actor/Producer/Director/Writer

Pun Bandhu – Actor/Producer

Danielle Barlow** – Theatre Administrator

Sarah Benson** – Director

Rick Boynton** – Creative Producer, Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Christopher Burney – Producer and Educator

Kathleen Chalfant – Actor

Adam Chanler-Berat** – Actor/Playwright

Jordan E. Cooper** – Playwright/Actor/Director/Producer

Carmel Dean – Composer/Arranger/Orchestrator/Music Director

Ty Defoe** – Interdisciplinary Artist/Writer/Storyteller

Jill BC Du Boff – Sound Designer

Andy Einhorn** – Music Supervisor/Conductor

Dionne Figgins – Choreographer, Co-Founder of Broadway Serves, Artistic Director of Ballet Tech

Kamilah Forbes – Executive Producer, The Apollo Theater

Dan Foster** – Actor/Director/Producer

M L Geiger – Lighting Designer

Linda Goodrich** – Director/Choreographer

Miranda Haymon** – Director

Michael R. Jackson – Bookwriter/Composer/Lyricist

Christine Toy Johnson** – Playwright/Actor/Director

Raja Feather Kelly – Choreographer/Director

John Kilgore – Sound Designer

Michael Korie** – Librettist/Lyricist

Kathy Landau – Executive Director, Symphony Space

Andrea Lauer – Costume Designer

Zhailon Levingston – Director

Jonathan McCrory – Director/Artistic Director, National Black Theatre

Lisa McNulty** – Producing Artistic Director, WP Theater

Jess McLeod – Director

Ira Mont** – Actor/Production Stage Manager

Jacqueline Diane Moscou** – Actor/Director

James C. Nicola – Director/Producer/Former Artistic Director, New York Theatre Workshop

Antoinette Nwandu – Playwright

Benj Pasek** – Songwriter

Helen Park** – Composer/Lyricist

Neil Patel – Scenic Designer

Ralph B. Peña – Playwright/Artistic Director, Ma-Yi Theater Company

Nancy Piccione – Retired Casting Director

Jill Rafson** – Producing Artist Director, Classic Stage Co.

Bill Rauch – Director/Artistic Director, The Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center

Susan Sampliner – Retired Company Manager

Dick Scanlan – Librettist/Lyricist/Playwright/Director

Florie Seery** – Associate Dean/Managing Director, David School of Drama/Yale Repertory Theatre

Rachel Sheinkin – Playwright/Librettist

Devario Simmons – Costume Designer

Natasha Sinha – Associate Artistic Director, Playwrights Horizons

Walt Spangler** – Scenic Designer

Michael Stotts – Executive Director, Paper Mill Playhouse

Jason Tam** – Actor

Cori Thomas** – Playwright/Actor

Reginald Van Lee – Theatre Arts Advocate/Patron and National Leader

Michael Benjamin Washington – Playwright/Actor

Ben Wexler – Composer/Lyricist

Whitney White – Actor/Director/Musician

Tracey Scott Wilson – Playwright/Television Writer, Producer/Screenwriter

Patricia Wilcox** – Choreographer

David C. Woolard** – Costume Designer

**Denotes new Nominating Committee Members

