Jordan E. Cooper, Helen Park, Benj Pasek & Ty Defoe Among Tony Award Nominating Committee Newcomers
Ain’t No Mo star and playwright Jordan E. Cooper, KPOP composer Helen Park, and Ojibwe and Oneida performance artist Ty Defoe are among the new members of the Tony Award nominating committee.
The trio are among 25 new members of the 2023-2024 committee announced today by the Tony Awards Administration Committee. Other newcomers include Dear Evan Hansen composer Benj Pasek, writer-director Miranda Haymon, actors Jason Tam, Bob Balaban and Adam Chanler-Berat, and Flying Over Sunset lyricist Michael Korie.
More from Deadline
Matthew Serino Dies: Co-Founder Of Broadway Ad Agency Serino Coyne Was 79
'Back To The Future' Musical Revs Up Broadway Box Office With Four-Show Take Of $1M
The 2023-2024 committee of the Tony nominators will include 60 members, each of whom serve a three-year term. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
The 2023-2024 Nominating Committee includes:
Warren Adams – Director/Choreographer/Producer
Becky Ann Baker – Actor
Bob Balaban** – Actor/Producer/Director/Writer
Pun Bandhu – Actor/Producer
Danielle Barlow** – Theatre Administrator
Sarah Benson** – Director
Rick Boynton** – Creative Producer, Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Christopher Burney – Producer and Educator
Kathleen Chalfant – Actor
Adam Chanler-Berat** – Actor/Playwright
Jordan E. Cooper** – Playwright/Actor/Director/Producer
Carmel Dean – Composer/Arranger/Orchestrator/Music Director
Ty Defoe** – Interdisciplinary Artist/Writer/Storyteller
Jill BC Du Boff – Sound Designer
Andy Einhorn** – Music Supervisor/Conductor
Dionne Figgins – Choreographer, Co-Founder of Broadway Serves, Artistic Director of Ballet Tech
Kamilah Forbes – Executive Producer, The Apollo Theater
Dan Foster** – Actor/Director/Producer
M L Geiger – Lighting Designer
Linda Goodrich** – Director/Choreographer
Miranda Haymon** – Director
Michael R. Jackson – Bookwriter/Composer/Lyricist
Christine Toy Johnson** – Playwright/Actor/Director
Raja Feather Kelly – Choreographer/Director
John Kilgore – Sound Designer
Michael Korie** – Librettist/Lyricist
Kathy Landau – Executive Director, Symphony Space
Andrea Lauer – Costume Designer
Zhailon Levingston – Director
Jonathan McCrory – Director/Artistic Director, National Black Theatre
Lisa McNulty** – Producing Artistic Director, WP Theater
Jess McLeod – Director
Ira Mont** – Actor/Production Stage Manager
Jacqueline Diane Moscou** – Actor/Director
James C. Nicola – Director/Producer/Former Artistic Director, New York Theatre Workshop
Antoinette Nwandu – Playwright
Benj Pasek** – Songwriter
Helen Park** – Composer/Lyricist
Neil Patel – Scenic Designer
Ralph B. Peña – Playwright/Artistic Director, Ma-Yi Theater Company
Nancy Piccione – Retired Casting Director
Jill Rafson** – Producing Artist Director, Classic Stage Co.
Bill Rauch – Director/Artistic Director, The Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center
Susan Sampliner – Retired Company Manager
Dick Scanlan – Librettist/Lyricist/Playwright/Director
Florie Seery** – Associate Dean/Managing Director, David School of Drama/Yale Repertory Theatre
Rachel Sheinkin – Playwright/Librettist
Devario Simmons – Costume Designer
Natasha Sinha – Associate Artistic Director, Playwrights Horizons
Walt Spangler** – Scenic Designer
Michael Stotts – Executive Director, Paper Mill Playhouse
Jason Tam** – Actor
Cori Thomas** – Playwright/Actor
Reginald Van Lee – Theatre Arts Advocate/Patron and National Leader
Michael Benjamin Washington – Playwright/Actor
Ben Wexler – Composer/Lyricist
Whitney White – Actor/Director/Musician
Tracey Scott Wilson – Playwright/Television Writer, Producer/Screenwriter
Patricia Wilcox** – Choreographer
David C. Woolard** – Costume Designer
**Denotes new Nominating Committee Members
Best of Deadline
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
2023-24 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Major Film Festivals, Guilds & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.