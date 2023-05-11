Jordan Davis' Pregnant Wife Kristen Shows Off Bump at 2023 ACM Awards Before Arrival of Baby No. 3

The "Next Thing You Know" singer— who is nominated for male artist of the year — and his wife enjoyed date night at the 2023 award show

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jordan Davis and his wife Kristen are ready for baby No. 3!

Arriving together on the carpet for the 2023 ACM Awards in Texas on Thursday, the couple proudly showed off their extra plus-one.

The attorney, 33, rocked the red carpet in a sparkly, champagne-colored ensemble after first debuting her bump in a purple mini dress at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards in March.

The proud parents even shared a quick smooch as Jordan cradled his wife's bump.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jordan, 34, and Kristen, who married in March 2017, are already parents to Eloise Larkin, 3, and Locklan Joseph, 20 months.

The country singer, who is up for male artist of the year, first announced the news of his baby on the way in February on Instagram, singing his track "Next Thing You Know" with new lyrics: "Next thing you know, you've got a baby coming in June."

He panned over to show his hand resting on his wife's pregnant belly, adding, "She got knocked up. Baby No. 3 coming. Is that the way we're saying it, babe? You got knocked up?"

"I think we can think of a better way to say that," said Kristen with a laugh, as Jordan clarified: "We're pregnant. Again. Next thing you know."

In addition to being up for one of the night's biggest prizes, Jordan is also scheduled to perform during the show.

Talking to ABC Audio ahead of the big night, Jordan revealed the award ceremony is going to be Kristen's final outing before the couple welcomes their third baby.

"She's like five weeks out," Jordan said. "So this is her last hurrah before we keep her at home until [the] baby comes. Hey, what better way to do it than here at the ACMs?"

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards are airing live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream live exclusively on Prime Video.

