Jordan Clarkson helps restore SLC Filipino food truck vandalized with racist graffiti

After a Filipino food truck in the Salt Lake City suburb of Layton was targeted with racist vandalism, Jordan Clarkson helped the business return to action.

The Filipino American Utah Jazz guard tweeted on Monday that he'd teamed up with local vehicle wrap shop Identity Graphix to restore the truck's exterior. Now the World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck has a fresh look and a plan to get back on the road.

"It hurt me deeply to see that Salt Lake's @yumyumasion food truck was recently vandalized — I know the pain hateful language and racism causes," Clarkson wrote. He included a photo of the newly wrapped truck and an image of the graffiti that includes a slur and a racist sketch."

(Warning: Racist imagery and language are visible in images below)

It hurt me deeply to see that Salt Lake’s @yumyumasian food truck was recently vandalized – I know the pain that hateful language and racism causes. With help from @identitygraphix we’ll be able to restore the truck and hopefully lift Ben and his family’s spirit!! #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/HLfzX7AaEc — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) June 9, 2021

Truck will wear new wrap 'with pride'

The food truck's Instagram page issued a message of thanks to Clarkson for helping it recover from the racist vandalism:

"I really can't describe how much this means to us right now. I am overwhelmed that in the midst of playoffs Jordan Clarkson took time to support our food truck and is having the wrap done on our truck. Having our truck be wrapped by him means so much to us and we will wear it with pride."

Business has been targeted with racism before

The truck issued another statement thanking its community, Identity Graphics, Layton Mayor Joy Petro and and city council members Clint Morris and Zach Bloxham. The newly-wrapped truck plans to make its debut on Saturday at the city’s Philippine Independence Day celebration.

Morris helped raise awareness of the incident, tweeting an image of the vandalism last weekend while noting that it was the second time this year that the truck had been targeted with racism. Incidents of anti-Asian hate have surged nationwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clarkson's involvement arrives at a particularly visible time for the Jazz guard. He won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award in May and helped the top-seeded Jazz to a Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday in their second-round playoff series.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MAY 01: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz looks on during a game against the Toronto Raptors at Vivint Smart Home Arena on May 1, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

