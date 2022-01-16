Jordan Cashmyer, ’16 and Pregnant’ Alum, Dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, a woman who was featured on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” in 2014, died in Maryland on Sunday. She was 26 years old.

News of Cashmyer’s death was shared by her mother, Jessica Cashmyer, through a post written on the Facebook account of the late Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., her husband and Jordan’s father. A cause of death was not immediately available.

“My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old,” Jessica Cashmyer wrote on Facebook. “Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, ever. Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy.”

Cashmyer was featured in a 2014 episode of “16 and Pregnant,” alongside her family and then-boyfriend Derek Taylor. Her segment documented her struggles with unemployment and homelessness after being disowned by her family, as her parents did not approve of her relationship with Taylor.

Cashmyer gave birth to a daughter, Evie. Her and Taylor broke up in the time after the episode’s production. In the years following, Jordan Cashmyer’s father died and the young mother signed over custody rights on a temporary basis to Taylor’s mother in 2015. Cashmyer was arrested for drug possession in 2017, though she had directly confronted her struggle with addiction since then. In Jan. 2021, she shared photos from a party being held to celebrate a year of sobriety.

“Please understand and respect our privacy at this time,” Jessica Cashmyer wrote. “We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members.”

