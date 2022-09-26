Jordan Brand Updates the "Taxi" 12 With Florals

Air Jordan adds to its lineup of kid's releases with an AJ12 decked out with a floral motif. The model starts with a build reminiscent to the "Taxi," sporting a white leather upper with black overlays, midsole and outsole.

The lateral and medial sides see white and pink embroidery complete with green leaf detail while lavender insoles add to the spring-ready theme.

The Air Jordan 12 "Floral" comes with two lace options and will be available in grade school sizes only. Looking to grab a pair? Mark your calendars for a December 3 release date carrying a $150 USD price tag.

