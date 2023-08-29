Jordan Brand Offers Air Jordan 5 "Olive" For Spring 2024

It appears Jordan Brand is on a nostalgia kick as the sneaker giant is resurrecting the Air Jordan 5 in "Olive" for next spring.

Initially launched in 2006 as a part of the brand's lifestyle series, the design is one of Jordan Brand's earliest non-original colorways, making it an instant collector's item. Supple suede panels are covered in the titular shade, matching the laces and eyestays. Mesh gray interrupts the sides, while a super saturated "Solar Orange" adds a pop of color to the interior lining and Jumpman logos on the heels.

Orange spikes speckled with gray jut out of the "Army Olive" midsole, joining an icy blue outsole. The Air Jordan 5 "Olive" is expected to be released on March 9, 2024 for $210 USD. Take a look in the gallery above.