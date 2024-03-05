Jordan Binnington makes 40 saves to lead the Blues past the Flyers 2-1 in a shootout

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich and Jake Neighbours scored in the shootout, and Kevin Hayes had a goal against his former team as the St. Louis Blues beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Monday night.

Neighbours scored between the pads of Flyers goalie Sam Ersson as St. Louis’ second shooter. Philadelphia’s Morgan Frost beat Jordan Binnington over the left shoulder, evening the shootout score. After the Flyers’ fourth shooter, Owen Tippett, missed, Buchnevich used a nifty move to score with a backhand shot.

Binnington made 40 saves and had several key stops in the shootout for St. Louis, which won its second straight game.

“He was outstanding for us tonight,” Blues interim coach Drew Bannister said. “I didn’t think we were very good in front of him. Had to rely on our goalie a lot here tonight.”

Scott Laughton scored in regulation and Ersson had 24 saves for Philadelphia, which entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

“I don’t think we had the energy at times,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. “I’m really happy with how the team responded in the third period.”

St. Louis controlled most of the possession in the 3-on-3 overtime period, but the Flyers had the best scoring chances. Cam York’s attempt just under four minutes into the extra session clanged off the crossbar after Binnington got a piece of the shot. Then, in the final seconds of OT, Binnington denied Travis Sanheim with a stellar blocker save after Sanheim broke in alone.

“Nice save by him,” Sanheim said.

Laughton put Philadelphia in front with 1:08 to play in the first period when he finished a 2-on-1 with Tyson Foerster. Philadelphia controlled the rebound of a shot off the post and raced ahead for an odd-man rush. Foerster’s pass from just to the right of the crease eluded Binnington, caromed off Laughton and into the net.

Hayes tied it at 1 with 4:13 remaining in the second period when he scored on a breakaway. The goal snapped a 19-game scoring drought Hayes, who last scored on Jan. 13. He has 11 goals and 23 points in 61 games with St. Louis this season after being acquired in a trade from Philly in June for a 2024 sixth-round pick. It appeared that Hayes actually lost control of the puck as he raced toward the goal.

Story continues

“I don’t know how the goal went in,” he said. “I’ll take them any way. I haven’t been scoring, so I feel I was kind of due there.”

Hayes recorded 157 points in four seasons with the Flyers between 2019-23. He made the All-Star team last season when he had 18 goals and 36 assists. But, there was a disagreement between the veteran and Tortorella, who moved Hayes from his natural center position to winger.

Tortorella publicly backed Hayes this season when the former Flyer received scrutiny following a report of his possible influence on top prospect Cutter Gauthier not wanting to sign in Philadelphia. The Flyers shipped the rights to Gauthier, the No. 5 pick in the 2022 draft, to Anaheim in January for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick.

Flyers fans cheered Hayes when the club showed an appreciation video in the first period, but they booed him after his goal. Tortorella also clapped when Hayes received the video tribute.

“It felt great,” Hayes said of his return. “Like I’ve been saying the whole time, I absolutely loved it here. I have some lifelong friends on the team over there. My four years there was fantastic. I loved every second of it. The tribute was nice. More cheers than boos, which was nice. Kept on getting booed throughout the game, but that’s alright, that’s Philly for you.”

Drysdale (upper body) missed his fourth straight contest.

Blues: At New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Flyers: At Florida on Thursday night.

Aaron Bracy, The Associated Press