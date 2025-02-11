Jordan Binnington gets nod in goal for Canada in 4 Nations opener

MONTREAL — Jordan Binnington will open the 4 Nations Face-Off in the spotlight.

Head coach Jon Cooper announced the St. Louis Blues goaltender will start for Canada against Sweden when the countries raise the curtain on the tournament Wednesday night at the Bell Centre.

The 31-year-old got the nod ahead of Vegas Golden Knights netminder Adin Hill and Montreal Canadiens counterpart Sam Montembeault

Binnington backstopped St. Louis to a Stanley Cup victory in 2019, but doesn't have great numbers in 2024-25.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., product is 15-19-4 with an .897 save percentage and a 2.89 goals-against average to go along with three shutouts.

Hill won the Cup with Vegas in 2023, while Montembeault helped Canada capture gold at the world hockey championship the same year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press