Jordan Binnington cheap shots Penguins' Jason Zucker, who later scores on Blues goalie

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has a history of occasional antics beyond stopping the puck.

The most famous incident was when he threw an empty water bottle in the direction of the Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri, who was doing a postgame interview during last season's playoffs.

Saturday night, Binnington was at it again.

He put his glove into the face of Jason Zucker, who was skating around the back of the Blues' net, causing the Pittsburgh Penguins forward to wipe out and hit the boards hard in the final minute of the first period.

Zucker rubbed his face as he got up slowly. No penalty was called on the play.

Jordan Binnington just hit Jason Zucker in the face as he was skating around the net?!#LetsGoPens #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/KnPSo5Ptgt — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) December 4, 2022

NHL POWER RANKINGS: Move over Connor McDavid. Jason Robertson is coming for your crown

FLAMES: Goalie Jacob Markstrom tough on himself after mistake

STAY UP TO DATE: Sign up for our Sports newsletter now!

But Zucker got his revenge in the second period when he scored against Binnington at 1:51.

After letting in 4 goals, Jordan Binnington was pulled and had some words for the Penguins bench. pic.twitter.com/G8m5R0Pv2c — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 4, 2022

With the score 4-1 Pittsburgh, Blues coach Craig Berube pulled Binnington. The 2019 Stanley Cup winner, who doesn't always go off the ice quietly, mouthed off to the Penguins bench and Zucker as he left.

Story continues

This time, he was penalized, receiving a 10-minute misconduct. Zucker could only shrug.

The Penguins won 6-2.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Blues' Jordan Binnington gives cheap shot to Penguins' Jason Zucker