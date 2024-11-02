Joonas Korpisalo makes 20 saves as Bruins shut out Flyers 3-0

Boston Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo blocks a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves for his first shutout of the season and fifth of his career to lead the Boston Bruins to a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Matthew Poitras, Justin Brazeau and Brad Marchand scored for Boston, who won for just the second time in its last six games.

Korpisalo was especially active in the second period, making several athletic saves to keep the Flyers off the scoreboard and end Philadelphia's two-game winning streak.

Poitras opened the scoring for the Bruins midway through the first period when he backhanded his first goal of the season from a tough angle on the side of the net past Aleksei Kolosov.

Kolosov made 20 saves in relief of Sam Ersson, who left with an undisclosed injury in the first period.

Brazeau extended the lead to 2-0 at 11:23 of the second when he snapped a shot from the right circle past Kolosov.

Marchand, who assisted on Brazeau's tally, added an empty-net goal to cap the scoring.

Takeaways

Bruins: After being shut out at home against Philadelphia and a blowout loss in Carolina earlier in the week, Boston came out with a purpose. The Bruins controlled the game for much of the first period, outshooting the Flyers 14-5. They played most of the period in Philadelphia's end and were finally rewarded with Poitras' goal.

Flyers: Morgan Frost was thought to be a guy the Flyers would want to pair with rookie sensation Matvei Michkov to create offense this season. It hasn't worked out and Frost isn't even playing on the same line. Frost hasn't scored a goal this season and had two chances Saturday that went awry. One hit the post and another was stopped on a sprawling save by Korpisalo.

Key moment

Ersson left 7:36 into the first period and replaced by Kolosov. Ersson seemed to have a skate issue at the previous stoppage that was being repaired on the ice, but was removed from the game at the next whistle. The Flyers announced he wouldn't return. Before his injury, Ersson made eight saves on eight shots and looked sharp while withstanding a lot of offensive pressure from the Bruins.

Key stat

121 - The number of blocked shots by Flyers forward Ryan Poehling since the start of last season, the most by any forward in the NHL.

Up next

Bruins: Return home Sunday for a quick turnaround against Seattle.

Flyers: Off until Tuesday when they begins a three-game road trip in Carolina.

—

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl