Jools Oliver pays tribute to eldest daughter Poppy as she graduates from university

Jools Oliver said she had never felt so proud of her daughter Poppy (Jools Oliver )

Jools Oliver has penned an emotional Instagram post to celebrate her eldest daughter Poppy’s graduation from university.

The wife of television chef Jamie Oliver said the family had had a “happy, extremely emotional day” marking the momentous occasion after 21-year-old Poppy graduated from Leeds.

Oliver, 48, shared a series of pictures from the day and captioned the post: “What a wonderful, happy, extremely emotional day celebrating Poppys graduation.

“We have never felt so proud.”

She also shared how her daughter had initially struggled with reading, but then had developed a “complete obsession with books, reading and writing”.

“At the age of four you came home from school without your first reading book as they felt that you were not ready, though many of your classmates were,” Oliver wrote.

“You were so upset, so I brought you the same books and we read them together every night at bedtime and you came on in leaps and bounds! It was wonderful to watch.”

She added: “That’s my earliest memory of your complete obsession with books, reading and writing and thankfully it has never stopped!

“Pops this really is an end of an era and we can not wait to see what your next challenge and adventure brings.”

The mother-of-five also took the opportunity to praise the hard work of students nationwide, especially those of Poppy’s age, many of whom had their studies interrupted by Covid.

“Thinking of all the students who have been unable to receive their degrees, not have their work marked and their grades delayed,” she said.

“With Poppys year being the ‘Covid freshers’ they really deserve better that being the understatement!!! So much sweat and tears literally went in to Pop finishing her dissertation and final exams.

“Hours and hours spent in the library most days till midnight! They all deserve to be acknowledged and they deserve to get their degree and celebrate their graduation.

“Hoping this happens very soon.”

The Olivers share five children together, Poppy Honey, 21, Daisy Boo, 19, Petal Blossom, 13, Buddy Bear, 11 and River Rocket, five.

The couple, who have been together since the age of 18, celebrated their 23-year wedding anniversary last month.