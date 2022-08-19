Jonquel Jones has 19 points, Sun beat Wings 93-68 in Game 1

  • Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) drives to the basket as Dallas Wings forward Kayla Thornton (6) defends during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
    Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) drives to the basket as Dallas Wings forward Kayla Thornton (6) defends during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
  • Connecticut Sun forward DiJonai Carrington (21) scores and is fouled by Dallas Wings forward Kayla Thornton (6) during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
    Connecticut Sun forward DiJonai Carrington (21) scores and is fouled by Dallas Wings forward Kayla Thornton (6) during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
  • The Connecticut Sun bench celebrates a 3-pointer against the Dallas Wings during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
  • Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives to the basket as Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray (15) defends during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
  • Connecticut Sun guard Odyssey Sims (1) drives by Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (7) during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
  • Connecticut Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) shoots against Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (7) during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
  • Connecticut Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) fouls Dallas Wings guard Tyasha Harris (52) during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
  • Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (7) shoots from between Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) and forward DeWanna Bonner (24) during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
  • Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally celebrates with Allisha Gray (15) after Sabally hit a half-court shot at the end of the first quarter against the Connecticut Sun during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
  • Dallas Wings coach Vickie Johnson gestures during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) beats Dallas Wings center Awak Kuier (28) to a rebound during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) drives to the basket as Dallas Wings forward Kayla Thornton (6) defends during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun forward DiJonai Carrington (21) scores and is fouled by Dallas Wings forward Kayla Thornton (6) during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
The Connecticut Sun bench celebrates a 3-pointer against the Dallas Wings during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives to the basket as Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray (15) defends during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun guard Odyssey Sims (1) drives by Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (7) during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) shoots against Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (7) during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) fouls Dallas Wings guard Tyasha Harris (52) during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan (7) shoots from between Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) and forward DeWanna Bonner (24) during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally celebrates with Allisha Gray (15) after Sabally hit a half-court shot at the end of the first quarter against the Connecticut Sun during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
Dallas Wings coach Vickie Johnson gestures during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) beats Dallas Wings center Awak Kuier (28) to a rebound during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
1 min read
In this article:
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 19 points and eight rebounds, Alyssa Thomas added 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 93-68 on Thursday night in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Third-seeded Connecticut pulled away in the third quarter, scoring 13 straight points to build a 64-45 lead. The sixth-seeded Wings went five-plus minutes without a field goal in the third quarter, and the Sun closed the frame on a 17-5 run for an 18-point lead.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Sunday in Uncasville.

“We’ve been working the entire season to be here, so we don’t want to squander this opportunity,” Jones said of the home-court advantage. “We got to come up with that right intensity.”

Dijonai Carrington added 13 points and DeWanna Bonner scored 10 points of her 12 points in the first half for Connecticut.

Dallas scoring leader Arike Ogunbowale sat out because of an abdominal injury. The Wings got a boost when Satou Sabally played in her first game since July 12. Sabally scored 10 points in the first half, including a half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer, but she went scoreless after halftime.

Allisha Gray led Dallas with 17 points. Tyasha Harris each added 13 points and Marina Mabrey had 11.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

