Jonny Bairstow Takes Sensational Catch To Dismiss Chamika Karunaratne in Third ODI Against Sri Lanka, Watch Video
England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow took a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne off the bowling of Tom Curran in the third ODI. With this wicket, Sri Lanka were reduced to 116/7 in 29.2 overs.
Watch the video of his catch, here:
A brilliant one-handed grab from @jbairstow21 to dismiss Karunaratne ✨#ENGvSL | https://t.co/Fp9sjHXb0jpic.twitter.com/Cz1WQ1bNGg
— ICC (@ICC) July 4, 2021
