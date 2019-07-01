Jonny Bairstow: Match-winning century perfect response to 'abuse'

Jonny Bairstow was England's top scorer during Sunday's win over India. (Credit: Getty Images)

England’s destructive opener Jonny Bairstow says his match-winning century against India was the perfect response to ‘abuse’.

Yorkshire’s Bairstow, who smashed 111 off 109 en route to England’s imposing 337 total, criticised media earlier in the week for ‘waiting’ for the hosts’ failures against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Bairstow comments were widely criticised with former England captain Michael Vaughan branding them ‘negative and pathetic’.

The 29-year-old reacted in the best way possible with a knock which helped resurrect England’s World Cup hopes.

Bairstow was in fine form at Edgbaston. (Credit: Getty Images)

“I don’t want everyone to come out and abuse me!” Bairstow said after match at Edgbaston. “You always go out trying to make a hundred and sometimes it comes off, sometimes you nick one.

“I never said the public was not behind us, so to read the way my comments had been interpreted was disappointing. But it’s in the past now and there’s nothing I can do to change it. Have I answered the critics? Look, I’ll leave them to it. That’s up to them.

“There’s only so many chances you get to make a century in a World Cup and I was pleased with my performance today.”

For India’s part, they were facing criticism for a lacklustre batting display.

Captain Virat Kohli questioned the length of the boundaries after England hit 13 sixes during their innings.

Asked how important the toss had been, he replied: “It was vital, especially looking at the boundary, that’s so short.

“It’s a coincidence that it just falls under the limitations of the shortest boundary you can have in the tournament, so quite bizarre on a flat pitch.

“It’s the first time we have experienced that, so it’s crazy that things fall in place like that randomly.”

