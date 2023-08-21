Jonnie Irwin shares heartwarming update with family holiday snaps amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin shares heartwarming family update amid cancer battle (Instagram/Jonnie Irwin)

Jonnie Irwin shared a heartwarming update with his Instagram followers from his family’s recent trip away together.

The 49-year-old announced last November that his cancer was terminal, having spread to his brain after his initial lung cancer diagnosis in April 2020.

In June, the A Place in The Sun star revealed that he hadn’t told his kids, Rex, four, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac, about his diagnosis after being given months to live, as he felt doing so might “confuse” them.

Despite his health, the presenter showed how he’s making the most of every day with his brood and wife Jessica in his latest Instagram post, which featured a carousel of photos from a recent trip.

In one image, Irwin was seen beaming as he joined his three boys on a sun lounger wearing matching shirts while another photo showed Jessica reclining on the grass with a drink in her hand and a pool visible behind her.

The couple were joined by friends on the trip, with one of the photos showing the group all sharing a meal while another featured Jessica waving while carrying some bags.

Captioning the sweet post, the Channel 4 star wrote: “The best weather, best fun and the very best people for a few days away.”

Several of his Instagram followers expressed their adoration of his “precious” family moments that he shared with them.

“Precious pics,” one person said, while another wrote: “Jonnie – wishing you all the best, stay positive!”

A third added: “Jonnie you are looking good. Lovely family time. Enjoy.”

“A great time was had by all. Fabulous memories being made, Jonnie,” another penned. “Nothing better than a few days away with family and friends. Enjoy.”

A follower commented: “Absolutely gorgeous pictures and memories for all your family.”

“Wonderful photos of a lovely family making special memories,” another remarked. “Your kids are brilliant. Full of fun. Enjoy every moment. Best wishes to you all.”